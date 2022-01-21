Nuove terre per i pinguini: la Nuova Zelanda.EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL TEAM OF THE YEAR DI FIFA 22 VOTATO UOMO. MACCHINA - NCUTI GATWA PORTA I GIOCATORI NELLA MENTE DI UNA ...Cotton Fantasy - A brand-new adventure Nuovo trailerROCCAT, PRESENTA GLI AURICOLARI DA GAMING SYN BUDS CORE5 curiosità sul mondo della rouletteRainbow Six Extraction Recensione PS5Inflazione 2022 calerà gradualmenteNo Vax su Telegram : minacce al premier DraghiBarricati in casa a Viareggio : arrestati Gianluigi Ragoni e padre ...Ultime Blog

Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming | Broadway and More in 2022 Amid Coronavirus | See the List

Hollywood Hits
The Coronavirus pandemic started in late 2019, spreading to the U.S. in early 2020, and as of 2022 it ...

Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming, Broadway and More in 2022 Amid Coronavirus: See the List (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) The Coronavirus pandemic started in late 2019, spreading to the U.S. in early 2020, and as of 2022 it is still affecting Hollywood — and the rest of the world. In both 2020 and 2021 many events, including the Tokyo Olympics, were postponed, canceled or delayed Amid the ups and downs of the worldwide pandemic. An uptick in COVID-19 cases in December 2021 and January 2022 led to another wave of Hollywood halts, stopping work on TV shows, Broadway musicals and More. Hugh Jackman, who plays Professor Harold Hill in the 2022 run of The Music Man in New York City, tested positive for the virus after the Christmas holiday. His positive diagnosis came just days after his costar Sutton Foster, who plays Marian Paroo, missed a preview ...
