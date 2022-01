Gary Crotty | l’uomo della NASCAR diventa giudice FIA

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gary Crotty

Gary Crotty, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief legal counsel, has been elected by the FIA General Assembly as one of 36 judges to serve on the FIA Courts. His term began Jan. 1 and runs ...Gary Crotty, NASCAR Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Counsel, has been elected by the FIA General Assembly as one of 36 judges to serve on the FIA Courts. A member of the NASCAR Board of ...