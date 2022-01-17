ICP DAS Partners with IoT Software Provider Exosite to Introduce "ExoWISE" Solution (Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ICP DAS, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, is pleased to announce the new ExoWISE Solution. The creation of ExoWISE is the result of a new Partnership with Exosite, an enterprise Software company and a leading Provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market. The new Solution leverages Exosite's ExoSense® remote condition monitoring application and Murano® IIoT platform running on AWS infrastructure with a native device connection from the ICP DAS WISE-5231 gateway. Exosite's Murano platform provides excellent management over cloud security for encryption and authorization. As long as customers use the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ICP DAS, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, is pleased to announce the new ExoWISE Solution. The creation of ExoWISE is the result of a new Partnership with Exosite, an enterprise Software company and a leading Provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market. The new Solution leverages Exosite's ExoSense® remote condition monitoring application and Murano® IIoT platform running on AWS infrastructure with a native device connection from the ICP DAS WISE-5231 gateway. Exosite's Murano platform provides excellent management over cloud security for encryption and authorization. As long as customers use the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ICP DASQuota di mercato Controller digitali diretti Tendenze future 2022, principali attori chiave, prospettive di crescita, opportunità, dimensioni del settore, con impatto Covid-19 fino al 2026 Como Giornale
Barseles regionale Explorationsarbeit führt zur Entdeckung eines neuen hochgradigen goldhaltigen Felsblocks- Ein hochgradiger Felsblock mit einem Gehalt von 90,8 g/t Au wurde 150 Meter entgegen der Eisfließrichtung, nordwestlich entlang eines bekannten, im Jahr 2016 entdeckten Blockstroms ...
Aktion „Wunschweihnachtsbaum“ von Siemens ließ Kinderaugen strahlenAktion „Wunschweihnachtsbaum“ von Siemens ließ Kinderaugen strahlen · Kinderaugen zum Strahlen bringen – das ist das Ziel der Aktion „Wunschweihnachtsbaum“, bei der Siemens-Mitarbeiter die Wünsche von ...
ICP DASSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ICP DAS