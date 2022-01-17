Morto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaTexas : ostaggi liberi dopo blitz poliziaAustralia : Novak Djokovic sarà espulsoCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 1: Heist arriva a gennaioTendenze Moda Donna Primavera-Estate 2022Juventus, gli obiettivi per l'attacco a gennaioGTA Online: Lavoro di coppia una nuova esperienza cooperativaValentina Boscardin : muore di Covid la modella stroncata da una ...A Torino morta una bambina di tre anni precipitata dal balconeUltime Blog

ICP DAS Partners with IoT Software Provider Exosite to Introduce ExoWISE Solution

TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation ...

ICP DAS Partners with IoT Software Provider Exosite to Introduce "ExoWISE" Solution
TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ICP DAS, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, is pleased to announce the new ExoWISE Solution. The creation of ExoWISE is the result of a new Partnership with Exosite, an enterprise Software company and a leading Provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market. The new Solution leverages Exosite's ExoSense® remote condition monitoring application and Murano® IIoT platform running on AWS infrastructure with a native device connection from the ICP DAS WISE-5231 gateway. Exosite's Murano platform provides excellent management over cloud security for encryption and authorization. As long as customers use the ...
