Full speed up! GWM' S Global Layout of New Energy Is Expanding Rapidly

BAODING, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, GWM proposed the aim of achieving zero carbon ...

Full speed up! GWM'S Global Layout of New Energy Is Expanding Rapidly
BAODING, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

In 2021, GWM proposed the aim of achieving zero carbon emissions in the next several years , and launched various new Energy products in the overseas market to accelerate its new Energy Layout. Driven by the new Energy vehicle industry and market, GWM has pioneered in laying out hybrid electric vehicles, and especially launched HAVAL H6 HEV and HAVAL JOLION HEV in Thailand. Supported by the HEV technology, these two vehicles can maintain low fuel consumption under different road conditions. In the case of a traffic jam, this kind of model can directly shift from the fuel engine to the electric engine, thus saving the fuel by 35% to 50%. According to the official report, HAVAL H6 HEV has been ranked within the top two in the C-class SUV segment in Thailand for five ...
Full speed up! GWM'S Global Layout of New Energy Is Expanding Rapidly

This model features strong power and flexibility, which can quickly produce the combined power output of fuel and electric energy to ensure users' safety when overtaking, especially in high - speed ...
