1NCE and Amazon Web Services join forces for a global IoT Platform (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) - 1NCE expands IoT Platform on AWS infrastructure globally - Collaboration with AWS creates synergies reducing operating costs - Next Level IoT Software aims to embed connectivity into IoT applications SEATTLE and COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 global IoT Carrier 1NCE and Amazon Web Services (AWS) join forces pushing forward the expansion of 1NCEs IoT Platform on a global scale, bringing its cloud native IoT offering closer to its customers worldwide. The collaboration further aims to strengthen ties between the two companies and to develop the Next Level IoT Software speeding up global deployment of IoT projects. 1NCE has developed a ...
