Se il mouse Bluetooth non funziona su Windows | come risolvere

mouse Bluetooth
Capita a volte che provando a collegare un mouse Bluetooth al computer esso non viene rilevato o, ...

Se il mouse Bluetooth non funziona su Windows, come risolvere (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) Capita a volte che provando a collegare un mouse Bluetooth al computer esso non viene rilevato o, peggio, si aggancia al computer ma non funziona. Alcuni problemi con il Bluetooth posso essere risolti con un semplice riavvio del PC, mentre altri persistono e sono difficili da identificare con precisione, portandoci a credere che il mouse sia difettoso o il PC non funzioni più correttamente dopo un aggiornamento di sistema. Nella seguente guida vi mostreremo come risolvere i problemi con il mouse Bluetooth se non funziona su Windows 10 o su Windows 11, effettuando dei tentativi con le impostazioni offerte dal sistema operativo e provando a reinstallare i driver del ...
