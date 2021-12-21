Parity Technologies and Energy Web partner to launch new Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) New Consortia Relay Chain will enable paraChains-as-a-service via Parity's Substrate BlockChain Framework ZUG, Switzerland and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Parity Technologies, a leading Web3 software development company, and Energy Web, the non-profit building operating systems for decarbonized Energy grids, announced their plans to launch an Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain connecting Energy Web to the broader Substrate, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystem. The new Chain will leverage Substrate to enable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Parity Technologies, a leading Web3 software development company, and Energy Web, the non-profit building operating systems for decarbonized Energy grids, announced their plans to launch an Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain connecting Energy Web to the broader Substrate, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystem. The new Chain will leverage Substrate to enable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Parity Technologies
Parity Technologies and Energy Web partner to launch new Energy Web Consortia Relay ChainNew Consortia Relay Chain will enable parachains - as - a - service via Parity's Substrate Blockchain Framework ZUG, Switzerland and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Today, Parity Technologies, a leading Web3 software development company, and Energy Web, the non - profit building operating systems for decarbonized energy grids, announced their plans to launch an Energy ...
Study reveals plunge in lithium - ion battery costs - MIT News - Massachusetts Institute of Technology"Published data trends on the few clean technologies that have seen major cost reductions over time,...in dealing with technology data and tracking these trends.""Battery costs determine price parity ...
Polkadot implementa le parachain Criptovalute24
Parity Technologies and Energy Web partner to launch new Energy Web Consortia Relay ChainNew Consortia Relay Chain will enable parachains-as-a-service via Parity's Substrate Blockchain Framework ZUG, Switzerland and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 ...
FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES RAISES $347 MILLION SERIES B MARKING THE LARGEST INVESTMENT EVER IN CULTIVATED MEATFuture Meat Technologies, (Future Meat), the first an industry-leading company developing innovative technology to produce cultivated ...
Parity TechnologiesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Parity Technologies