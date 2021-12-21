LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...EA SPORTS & FIFA 22 in prima pagina a New York, Londra e ParigiPerché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Ultime Blog

Parity Technologies and Energy Web partner to launch new Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain

New Consortia Relay Chain will enable paraChains-as-a-service via Parity's Substrate BlockChain ...

Parity Technologies and Energy Web partner to launch new Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) New Consortia Relay Chain will enable paraChains-as-a-service via Parity's Substrate BlockChain Framework ZUG, Switzerland and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Parity Technologies, a leading Web3 software development company, and Energy Web, the non-profit building operating systems for decarbonized Energy grids, announced their plans to launch an Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain connecting Energy Web to the broader Substrate, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystem. The new Chain will leverage Substrate to enable ...
