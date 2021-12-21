Parity Technologies and Energy Web partner to launch new Energy Web Consortia Relay Chain

(Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Newwill enable paras-as-a-service via's Substrate BlockFramework ZUG, Switzerland and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today,, a leading Web3 software development company, andWeb, the non-profit building operating systems for decarbonizedgrids, announced their plans toanWebconnectingWeb to the broader Substrate, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystem. The newwill leverage Substrate to enable ...

New Consortia Relay Chain will enable parachains - as - a - service via's Substrate Blockchain Framework ZUG, Switzerland and BERLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Today,, a leading Web3 software development company, and Energy Web, the non - profit building operating systems for decarbonized energy grids, announced their plans to launch an Energy ...