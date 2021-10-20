Lucca Comics & Games: il programma dell'area VideogamesIl collezionista Sandro Fratini : Orologi per 1 miliardo di euroHarry Potter : l’Hogwarts Express esiste davvero | CuriositàASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 disponibile in ItaliaLA MANO DEL GIGANTE : Giant Hand of Vyrnwy in Galles | CuriositàGand Città in Belgio | CuriositàMitologia greca : ESCULAPIO e PAN | CuriositàTornese, Il sauro volante | CuriositàIl Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Ultime Blog

Philips Projection Sets to Redefine Our Viewing Experience with the Launch of Two New Portable Projectors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips Projection is today adding two new ...

Philips Projection Sets to Redefine Our Viewing Experience with the Launch of Two New Portable Projectors (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Philips Projection is today adding two new products to their family of high-performance Projectors with the release of the all-in-one entertainment unit, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV, and the Philips GoPix 1, the first product of a new family of smartphones' companion Projectors. Whether you are a value seeker, a freedom lover, cinema addict, or a design enthusiast, each Philips projector brings you the real emotions to emphasize, enlighten and supersize your content, via the various product collections NeoPix, PicoPix, Screeneo, and now the all-new GoPix. with GoPix, Philips is Launching a brand-new product line entirely dedicated to delivering users ...
