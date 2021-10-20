Philips Projection Sets to Redefine Our Viewing Experience with the Launch of Two New Portable Projectors (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Philips Projection is today adding two new products to their family of high-performance Projectors with the release of the all-in-one entertainment unit, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV, and the Philips GoPix 1, the first product of a new family of smartphones' companion Projectors. Whether you are a value seeker, a freedom lover, cinema addict, or a design enthusiast, each Philips projector brings you the real emotions to emphasize, enlighten and supersize your content, via the various product collections NeoPix, PicoPix, Screeneo, and now the all-new GoPix. with GoPix, Philips is Launching a brand-new product line entirely dedicated to delivering users ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Philips Projection is today adding two new products to their family of high-performance Projectors with the release of the all-in-one entertainment unit, the Philips PicoPix MaxTV, and the Philips GoPix 1, the first product of a new family of smartphones' companion Projectors. Whether you are a value seeker, a freedom lover, cinema addict, or a design enthusiast, each Philips projector brings you the real emotions to emphasize, enlighten and supersize your content, via the various product collections NeoPix, PicoPix, Screeneo, and now the all-new GoPix. with GoPix, Philips is Launching a brand-new product line entirely dedicated to delivering users ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Philips Projection
EISA 2021 - 2022: tutti i TV e i proiettori premiatiEISA BEST HOME THEATRE TV 2021 - 2022 Il vincitore è il Philips 65OLED936 . EISA BEST GAMING TV ... EISA LASER TV PROJECTION SYSTEM 2021 - 2022 Il premio è stato attribuito ai proiettori BenQ V7000i (...
Philips Momentum: il primo monitor progettato per Xbox... Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management Europe in MMD, dichiara: 559M1RYV_PROJECTION_image_min 559M1RYV_FTL_image_min Prezzo e disponibilità Il primo modello della serie Philips ...
49 Migliore proiettore philips nel 2021: secondo gli esperti STREETRAPITALIA
Philips ProjectionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Philips Projection