Insurers have a key role to play in the transition to net zero by de-risking new climate technologies

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/The Geneva Association and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) co-hosted a high-level conference on 12 October 2021, Future-Proofing Technological Innovations for a Resilient Net-Economy, with the aim of providing input for the discussions that will take place at COP26 in Glasgow in November. The strategic, multi-stakeholder conversation brought together CEOs and senior officials from the insurance industry, financial sector, engineering community, government, United Nations, OECD, World Economic Forum, and World Business Council for Sustainable Development. An unprecedented transformation across society and economic sectors is needed to achieve ambitious net-targets over the next few decades. Expanding and deploying technological innovations will be critical. "The confluence ...