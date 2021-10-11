No Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingRIDERS REPUBLIC DISPONIBILE A OTTOBREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition e altro in ...Nuovo video di DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SETUltime Blog

SUSE Accelerates the Pace of Cloud-Native Innovation with Major Advances in Harvester and Beta Open Source Projects (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021)

Debuting at KubeCon North America, Harvester unifies the delivery of virtual machines and containerized workloads from within SUSE Rancher

SUSE is driving production-quality Kubernetes everywhere with Beta releases for innovative Open Source Projects Epinio, Kubewarden, Opni and Rancher Desktop LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

(KubeCon North America) – SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade Open Source solutions, today announced the integration of SUSE Rancher with Harvester, forming a comprehensive Open Source hyperconverged solution (HCI) that ...
