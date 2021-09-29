RNA-based biopesticide technology delivers 98% mortality of Colorado potato beetle in independent test (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) Positive Environmental Impact, Sustainable - Yeast-based RNA production and oral delivery technology for crop protection is environmentally safe and uses RNAi to precisely target specific genes in specific pests, avoiding broad spectrum damage to other organisms or to the soil, water and air. VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
