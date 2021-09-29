LEO Pharma and Veeva Systems Partner for Patient-centric Digital Trials

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) - Connected solution aims to deliver fasterand a betterexperience BALLERUP, Denmark and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/LEO, a global leader in medical dermatology, and(NYSE: VEEV) today announced a strategic technologyship to enable scalablethat areand paperless. Building on its success with theClinical Operations Suite, LEOwill complete its standardization on existingclinical technology, be an early adopter of futuresolutions, and help to shape the...