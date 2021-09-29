LEO Pharma and Veeva Systems Partner for Patient-centric Digital Trials (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) - Connected solution aims to deliver faster Trials and a better Patient experience BALLERUP, Denmark and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a strategic technology Partnership to enable scalable Digital Trials that are Patient-centric and paperless. Building on its success with the Veeva Clinical Operations Suite, LEO Pharma will complete its standardization on existing Veeva clinical technology, be an early adopter of future Veeva solutions, and help to shape the Veeva Digital Trials ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
