Disney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Ultime Blog

Koç Group' s Industry 4 0 Practices Continue to Be Named Among Global Best Practices by the World Economic Forum

- Arçelik's Eski?ehir Plant Named One of the World's Most-Advanced Manufacturing Facilities The World ...

zazoom
Commenta
Koç Group's Industry 4.0 Practices Continue to Be Named Among Global Best Practices by the World Economic Forum (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) - Arçelik's Eski?ehir Plant Named One of the World's Most-Advanced Manufacturing Facilities The World Economic Forum (WEF) Has Welcomed Arçelik's Eski?ehir Refrigerator Plant Into its "Global Lighthouse Network," Which Recognizes Leaders in Utilizing Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies ISTANBUL, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Koç Group has reached yet another milestone in its transformation journey with another manufacturing plant included in the "Global Lighthouse Network" by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which recognizes leaders in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Arçelik Eski?ehir Refrigerator Plant has joined the ranks of the World's most advanced ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Koç Group

Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Launch a New Joint Venture, Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

The home appliances business is strategically important for the Hitachi Group, as it is the first point of contact for our brand with people - especially while demand for connected home appliances ...

Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Launch a New Joint Venture, Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances

The home appliances business is strategically important for the Hitachi Group, as it is the first point of contact for our brand with people - especially while demand for connected home appliances ...
LEAF AWARD 2012: NELLA 'SHORT LIST' 3 PROGETTI ITALIANI  Archiportale.com
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Koç Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Koç Group Group Industry Practices Continue Named