Koç Group's Industry 4.0 Practices Continue to Be Named Among Global Best Practices by the World Economic Forum (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) - Arçelik's Eski?ehir Plant Named One of the World's Most-Advanced Manufacturing Facilities The World Economic Forum (WEF) Has Welcomed Arçelik's Eski?ehir Refrigerator Plant Into its "Global Lighthouse Network," Which Recognizes Leaders in Utilizing Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies ISTANBUL, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Launch a New Joint Venture, Arçelik Hitachi Home AppliancesThe home appliances business is strategically important for the Hitachi Group, as it is the first point of contact for our brand with people - especially while demand for connected home appliances ...
