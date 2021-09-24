AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight Q (Di venerdì 24 settembre 2021) ... and they're using it in ways that are surprising and delightful,' says Matt Wood, VP of Business ...users.' Amazon QuickSight Q currently supports questions in English and is Generally available today ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AWS Announces
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon QuickSight QVirginia), US West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), and Europe (London), with availability in additional AWS Regions coming soon. The National Football League (NFL), the highest level ...
SkillStorm Partners with Serco to Accelerate Opportunity for Veterans Without Degrees through SkillStorm's DOL - Approved IT Apprenticeship ...... trains, certifies and deploys IT talent in the most in - demand technologies, announces that it ... Salesforce, AWS, Azure, Java, Robotics and ServiceNow. Upon completion of the program, graduates ...
AWS AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AWS Announces