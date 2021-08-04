Raiven Capital Invests in Scopio, An AI - Driven Visual Artists Marketplace (Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) Today, consumers are demanding comprehensive representations of life, especially millennials who want to see authentic images of the real world. 'Our AI is geared to be responsible and accountable, ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Raiven Capital
Raiven Capital Invests in Scopio, An AI - Driven Visual Artists MarketplaceFunding Will Drive Product Development and Growth TORONTO PALO ALTO, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #media -Raiven Capital, a Canada - US, early - stage venture fund, today announced its investment in AI - driven platform Scopio , which allows artists from everywhere to sell their images - photography, art, ...
Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to LincolnContacts Carvana Amy O'Hara press@carvana.com Articoli correlati Raiven Capital Invests in Scopio, An AI - Driven Visual Artists Marketplace Business Wire Business Wire - 4 Agosto 2021 Funding Will ...
Raiven CapitalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Raiven Capital