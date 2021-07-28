Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires - Franco (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 28 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Wednesday that Sardinia would get all the help it needs to recover from the wildfires that devastated over 20,000 hectares of land last weekend and early this week, causing massive damage to households, farms and businesses. "The government is in ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires - Franco
ROME, JUL 28 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Wednesday that Sardinia would get all the help it needs to recover from the wildfires that devastated over 20,000 hectares of land last weekend and early this week, causing massive damage to households, farms and ...
Heatwave to get more intense this weekend
ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's heatwave will get even hotter and stickier this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid - 30s in Tuscany, Lazio, and Puglia, and as high as 42 in Sardinia, the www.iLMeteo.it website said Friday. But violent ...
Heatwave to get more intense this weekendROME, JUL 23 - Italy's heatwave will get even hotter and stickier this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid-30s in Tuscany, Lazio, and Puglia, and as high as 42 in Sardinia, the www.iLMeteo.it ...
Sardinia to get support it needs after wildfires-FrancoROME, JUL 28 - Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Wednesday that Sardinia would get all the help it needs to recover from the wildfires that devastated over 20,000 hectares of land last weekend and ...
