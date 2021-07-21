Woman | 70 | found dead with two knives in back

Advertising

NEG_Zone : È già la 2a volta che in Senato si usano donne trans nelle carceri femminili come spauracchio sul #ddlZan. Ma sapet… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Woman found

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

VERONA, JUL 21 - A 70 - year - oldwasdead in her home near Verona Wednesday morning with two kitchen knives sticking out of her back, local sources said. Police said Maria Spadini had undergone a "ferocious" attack as ...Adriano Rossitto, from Lentini, was arrested on suspicion of killing the women and disposing of their bodies, which werein different places on July 8. The older's body was inside a ...VERONA, JUL 21 - A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her home near Verona Wednesday morning with two kitchen knives sticking out of her back, local sources said. Police said Maria Spadini had underg ...ROME, JUL 15 - Finance police on Thursday closed down a 'boutique' run by a 50-year-old Roman woman from her apartment in the capital selling fake brand-name goods, sources said. The woman's clients i ...