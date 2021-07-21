Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back (Di mercoledì 21 luglio 2021) VERONA, JUL 21 - A 70 - year - old Woman was found dead in her home near Verona Wednesday morning with two kitchen knives sticking out of her back, local sources said. Police said Maria Spadini had ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in backVERONA, JUL 21 - A 70 - year - old woman was found dead in her home near Verona Wednesday morning with two kitchen knives sticking out of her back, local sources said. Police said Maria Spadini had undergone a "ferocious" attack as ...
Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near SiracusaAdriano Rossitto, from Lentini, was arrested on suspicion of killing the women and disposing of their bodies, which were found in different places on July 8. The older woman's body was inside a ...
Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in backVERONA, JUL 21 - A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her home near Verona Wednesday morning with two kitchen knives sticking out of her back, local sources said. Police said Maria Spadini had underg ...
Rome 'boutique' selling fake brand-name goods to VIPs shutROME, JUL 15 - Finance police on Thursday closed down a 'boutique' run by a 50-year-old Roman woman from her apartment in the capital selling fake brand-name goods, sources said. The woman's clients i ...
