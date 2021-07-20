Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...La Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUltime Blog

WPI-MANA Team Creates Flexible Patterning on Liquid Marble Droplets

TSUKUBA, Japan, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Team at WPI-MANA has created Flexible Patterning of ...

 A Team at WPI-MANA has created Flexible Patterning of functional particles on Liquid Marble droplet surfaces in a patchwork design. Their results show that these Droplets can switch their macroscopic behavior between a stable and an active state on super-repellent surfaces in situ by jamming and unjamming the surface particles. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202107127520/ prw PI1fl YeT4hwA1.jpg) Solid particles in the nanometer to micrometer size range irreversibly attach to Liquid ...
WPI - MANA Achieves Direct Growth of Germanene Marking Major Step for Electronic Device Fabrication

WPI - MANA Achieves Direct Growth of Germanene, Marking Major Step for Electronic Device Fabrication

TSUKUBA, Japan, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - A team at WPI - MANA has succeeded in the direct growth of h - BN - capped germanene on the surface of silver Ag(111). They believe this could be a promising technique for the fabrication of germanene - based ...
WPI-MANA Achieves Direct Growth of Germanene, Marking Major Step for Electronic Device Fabrication

TSUKUBA, Japan, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team at WPI-MANA has succeeded in the direct growth of h-BN-capped germanene on the surface of silver ...
