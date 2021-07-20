Casio to Release PAC-MAN Collaboration Model with Fun, Retro Styling in a Digital Watch (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) - TOKYO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the A100WEPC, a Collaboration Model featuring the iconic PAC-MAN game that is popular around the world. The A100WEPC is based on the recent reissue of the F-100 Digital Watch, which was originally Released in 1978. The PAC-MAN arcade game was first Released in 1980 by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (then Namco), and it has countless fans around the world. The F-100 Watch was Released in 1978 and was the first ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
