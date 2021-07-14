Belén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiUltime Blog

Infosys | Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16 9% YoY and 4 8% QoQ

- - Large deal momentum strong with $2.6 bn TCV. - Revenue guidance for FY22 revised to 14%-16%. - ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys: Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) - - Large deal momentum strong with $2.6 bn TCV. - Revenue guidance for FY22 revised to 14%-16%. - Margin guidance retained at 22%-24% BENGALURU , India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: 500209) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a strong Q1 performance with year on year growth accelerating to 16.9% and sequential growth increasing to 4.8% in constant currency. Large deal flows remained strong with TCV of $2.6 billion in Q1. Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%, with Free Cash Flows growing by 18.5% year on year. 42.1% YoY CC Digital ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Significant

Wealth Management Platform Market to hit $7 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

Under this partnership, Infosys helps to integrate Avaloq's wealth management platform with the ... Europe is anticipated to hold a significant market share for wealth management platform due to ...

Debit Card Global Market Report 2021: COVID - 19 Impact and Recovery To 2030

The COVID - 19 pandemic too has brought a significant reduction in the use of cash. In 2020, a ... According to a cards and payments industry report published by Infosys, the cryptocurrency market is ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Significant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Significant Infosys Significant growth acceleration