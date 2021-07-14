Infosys | Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16 9% YoY and 4 8% QoQ

(Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) - - Large deal momentum strong with $2.6 bn TCV. - Revenue guidance for FY22 revised to 14%-16%. - Margin guidance retained at 22%-24% BENGALURU , India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE: 500209) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a strong Q1 performance with year on yearaccelerating to 16.9% and sequentialincreasing to 4.8% in constant currency. Large deal flows remained strong with TCV of $2.6 billion in Q1. Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%, with Free Cash Flows growing by 18.5% year on year. 42.1% YoY CC Digital ...

