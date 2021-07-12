Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

RoboMarkets Extends Its Partnership with BMW M Motorsport for 2021

- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a leading European provider of ...

RoboMarkets, a leading European provider of investment services on financial markets, announces the extension of its Partnership with BMW M Motorsport. RoboMarkets remains an official partner of BMW M Motorsport for the BMW M2 Cup and the 24-hour Nürburgring race in 2021. This year, the DTM is changing the race rules and the series will no longer feature works teams. To give up-and-coming drivers a chance to compete on the big stage of the DTM and demonstrate their skills, the BMW M2 Cup was introduced by ...
