‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review | Joachim Trier’s Wry | Piercing Study of Millennial Unrest

‘The Worst
At a weekend getaway otherwise populated entirely by fortysomethings, 29-year-old Julie (Renate ...

At a weekend getaway otherwise populated entirely by fortysomethings, 29-year-old Julie (Renate Reinsve) is subjected to some amateur analysis from a well-meaning elder. "Being young today is different," the other woman observes, noting the increased pressure Millennials face in daily life. "They have no time to think, there's always something on the screen." It's the kind of generalization, notionally sympathetic but condescending, that members of the so-called anxious generation are used to hearing — irksome because there's a kernel of truth to it, perhaps, but mostly because it's way off the mark for many. Time to think isn't the problem, time to decide is. At first, ...
