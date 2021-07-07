From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with Microsoft (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) Long-term relationship will power businesses to build, manage, and scale applications across highly distributed environments DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/



Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today a strategic relationship with Microsoft that will shape the next generation of enterprise application delivery by bringing Microsoft Azure capabilities onto the Lumen platform. Mutual customers will benefit from being able to run their Microsoft-based solutions closer to where

