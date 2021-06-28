Thessaloniki Doc Fest’s Meet the Future Spotlights Emerging Serbian Talents (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Amid the celebrations and retrospectives when the Thessaloniki Film Festival hosted its 60th edition in 2019, the organizers unveiled a new program, Meet the Future, designed to look ahead to the next generation of Emerging film Talents set to make waves in the host nation, the region, and beyond. For its first edition, Meet the Future showcased 15 promising young Greek directors who are developing their first feature films; a year later, the program trained its lens on up-and-coming Greek Talents behind the camera. This year, at the 23rd ...Leggi su cityroma
