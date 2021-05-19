Roche launches mySugr Pump Control within the mySugr app to simplify insulin pump therapy via smartphone (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) ...//www.apimages.com ) - BASEL, Switzerland, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Roche today announced the ... It considers current blood glucose level, estimated carbohydrate amount and previous insulin ...Leggi su adnkronos
Roche launches mySugr Pump Control within the mySugr app to simplify insulin pump therapy via smartphone? mySugr now allows control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump directly via smartphone, starting in Austria, bringing more discretion and simplicity ...
