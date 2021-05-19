‘Pink | All I Know So Far’ Review | She’s Still a Rock Star |  and a Mom | in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) In the most scintillating sequence of the“Pink: All ISo Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Cued to the moment when Pink sings “So what! I’m,” she is lifted up in her skin-tight red-glitter suit, her body twirling forward in a 360-degree rotation. ...