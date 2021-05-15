‘Profile’ Star Shazad Latif | ‘Every Time I Play a Non Ethnic-Specific Name | It’s a Little Cheer’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 15 maggio 2021) British actoris ready for his close-up. After a decade of racking up impressive TV credits including “Spooks,” “Toast of London,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Trek: Discovery” and “Departure,” the actor is currently in the BBC’s “The Pursuit of Love,” Emily Morr’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel, where hes alongside Lily James.L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.