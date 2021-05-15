‘Profile’ Star Shazad Latif: ‘Every Time I Play a Non Ethnic-Specific Name, It’s a Little Cheer’ (Di sabato 15 maggio 2021) British actor Shazad Latif is ready for his close-up. After a decade of racking up impressive TV credits including “Spooks,” “Toast of London,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Departure,” the actor is currently in the BBC’s “The Pursuit of Love,” Emily MorTimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel, where he Stars alongside Lily James. Latif L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Profile’ StarNoemi è la star di Radio Subasio LA NAZIONE
‘Profile’ StarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Profile’ Star