Sponda supports construction of new wind power farm in Finland Sponda, one of Finland's leading real estate asset management companies, has today announced an agreement with Helen to promote a carbon-neutral future.
Sponda supports construction of new wind power farm in FinlandSponda Ltd Press release 3 May 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Sponda supports construction of new wind power farm in Finland Sponda, one of Finland's leading real estate asset management companies, has today announced an agreement with Helen, one of the largest ...
