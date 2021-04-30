Carl Fogarty | The Petronas experience was frustrating

(Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) What does an expert rider likedo upon leaving Superbike, his career interrupted by injury? Remain in that world of course, particularly if you still have the passion but are unable to ...

What does an expert rider likedo upon leaving Superbike, his career interrupted by injury? Remain in that world of course, particularly if you still have the passion but are unable to race. And if you're, ...Cosa fa il più grande pilota di una specialità, come eraal momento dell'addio alla Superbike, quando la sua carriera viene interrotta da un infortunio? Rimane in quel mondo, visto che il fuoco non si è spento anche se non è più possibile ...Having been the rider to beat, Foggy accepted a proposal from the Malaysians, who planned to become manufacturers by entrusting in the four-time champion’s experience. But the project, that cost close ...Dopo essere stato il pilota da battere, Foggy accettò la proposta dei malesi, intenzionati a diventare costruttori affidandosi all’esperienza del quattro volte campione. Ma il progetto da quasi 50 mil ...