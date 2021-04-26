SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggioAQL PUNTA SULLA NITIDEZZA DEL SUONO CON ESCAPE E KYMAOscar 2021, miglior film è Nomadland : Migliori attori McDormand e ...Schianto frontale a Caposile : Carlo Simonetto muore a 23 anniMazzette ai boss : arrestati giudice e avvocato!Sabrina Soster : La piccola Ylenia vuole solo sua mammaChi è Frida Bollani con il papà Stefano in TvVALORANT | Arriva l'Atto III dell'Episodio 2SCARLET NEXUS - nuovi gameplay Come scegliere il regalo perfetto per ogni occasione

Da Outriders all’outsourcing, o forse no: People Can Fly ha annunciato l’acquisizione di Phosphor ...

People Can Fly acquisisce Phosphor Studios (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) Da Outriders all’outsourcing, o forse no: People Can Fly ha annunciato l’acquisizione di Phosphor Studio, riportiamo i commenti del CEO Il team di sviluppo People Can Fly ha annunciato l’acquisizione di un altro team, Phosphor Studios. Questi ultimi, responsabili di titoli come Dark Meadow e The Brookhaven Experiment, saranno noti d’ora in avanti con il loro nuovo nome. Il neonato People Can Fly Chicago sarà la settima costola della talentuosa squadra, nonché la terza con sede nel territorio degli Stati Uniti. Per il momento, tuttavia, la cosa è ancora abbastanza fresca: i termini dell’acquisizione non sono ancora stati rivelati al pubblico. Tutto ciò che abbiamo da riportare al momento sono i commenti di rito, che non sono mancati. Phosphor Studios ...
Da Outriders all’outsourcing, o forse no: People Can Fly ha annunciato l’acquisizione di Phosphor Studio, riportiamo i commenti del CEO.

