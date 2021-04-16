Govt to start easing COVID restrictions April 26 - sources (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 16 - The government is set to start significantly easing Italy's COVID - 19 - linked restrictions on April 26, sources said Friday after a meeting of the 'cabina di regia' taskforce at the ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt start
Govt to start easing COVID restrictions April 26 - sourcesROME, APR 16 - The government is set to start significantly easing Italy's COVID - 19 - linked restrictions on April 26, sources said Friday after a meeting of the 'cabina di regia' taskforce at the premier's office. The government will ...
Govt hopes to produce COVID vaccines in Italy by autumnA statement by the industry ministry said many firms are ready to start producing a vaccine here. Giorgetti gave a mandate to the firms to identify enterprises that can help them be ready to produce ...
Juno, Italia 1/ 'Nonostante le apparenze niente retorica e...' (8 maggio 2020) Il Sussidiario.net
Govt to start easing COVID restrictions April 26 - sourcesROME, APR 16 - The government is set to start significantly easing Italy's COVID-19-linked restrictions on April 26, sources said Friday after a meeting of the 'cabina di regia' taskforce at the premi ...
Letta, Renzi meet for talks, disagree about M5SROME, APR 6 - New Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta on Tuesday met fellow ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) group, for talks. Sources said that the leaders a ...
Govt startSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt start