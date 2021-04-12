It was 1998

Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) The South: a metaphor for incompleteness The intolerance of the North-East and the South’s suffering represent the two sides of one of Italy’s most profound and oldest contradictions. On the one hand: widespread and consolidated wealth, full employment, the demand for greater autonomy from a state considered too pervasive and experienced as an obstacle to further economic growth. On the other hand, abandonment, an unemployment rate that has reached unimaginable levels, a criminality that is even more widespread and uncontrollable than in the past, and the absence of any prospect of development are just some of the figures that indicate a widespread discomfort that demands answers and a more significant presence of the State. Having overcome the acute phase of anti-meridionalism, the awareness that Southern Italy’s problems are the problems of the country is gaining ground, albeit with ...