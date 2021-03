Cognizant to Expand Expertise in Autonomous | Connected and Electric Vehicles with Acquisition of ESG Mobility

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cognizant Expand

Acquiring ESG Mobility will's automotive engineering expertise, particularly in connected vehicles. The global connected car market was valued at approximately $63 billion in 2019, ...Acquiring ESG Mobility will's automotive engineering expertise, particularly in connected vehicles. The global connected car market was valued at approximately $63 billion in 2019, ...Acquisition will extend Cognizant's capabilities in digital automotive engineering R&D, including in smart, connected mobility; global market for ...