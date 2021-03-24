Carlo Pensalfine ucciso dal Covid a 90 anni : il famoso Bacio ... DESTINY 2: Nuovo assalto - Terreni di ProvaRed Dead Online: bonus in Una nuova fonte di impegno e nella terra ...MSA app error blocca Xiaomi: ecco come risolvereSHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...

Huawei' s Innovative Technology and Scenario-Based Solutions Enable All Industries

-- Huawei Proposes a Value-Driven Model for Industrial Digitalization in the Post-pandemic ...

Huawei's Innovative Technology and Scenario-Based Solutions Enable All Industries (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021)

 Huawei Proposes a Value-Driven Model for Industrial Digitalization in the Post-pandemic Era Shenzhen, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today, Huawei holds its online Industrial Digital Transformation Conference, themed "New Value Together". Nearly 50 customers and partners from more than 10 countries and regions shared their industrial practices and jointly explored the new value of digital transformation in the post-pandemic era.   In his speech, Mr. Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, pointed out that digital transformation is speeding up across Industries, and full cloud adoption will happen 1 to 3 years earlier than expected. Going digital is no longer just for internet companies. It's expanding to traditional Industries, and from the office to the production floor. We'll keep innovating ...
A Roma apre il Cyber Security Transparency Center italiano di Huawei

Il colosso cinese presenta il nuovo hub dedicato alla cybersicurezza dove i suoi partner potranno operare insieme per trovare soluzioni innovative alle minacce informatiche future Huawei ha inaugurato il suo Cyber Security Transparency Centre di Roma, che va ad aggiungersi alle sedi già operative a Banbury, Bonn, Dubai, Toronto, ...

Honor sfida Huawei: la serie Magic sarà meglio di Mate e P

Lo scopo quindi è quello di competere ad armi pari con i top, proponendo soluzioni innovative che puntano a superare quanto fatto da Huawei con le serie Mate e P ; ormai la casa di Shenzhen è a tutti ...
Lancio della lavagna interattiva HUAWEI IdeaHub per l'ufficio e la formazione intelligenti  Adnkronos

Draghi non ci casca! Ecco chi (non) c’era alla kermesse di Huawei

Huawei ha inaugurato il suo Cyber Security Transparency Centre a Roma. La ministra Gelmini ha declinato l’invito alla conferenza ...

Nasce il Cyber Security Transparency Centre: la casa di vetro della tecnologia Huawei

Inaugurato a Roma il primo centro di trasparenza italiano del gruppo cinese. Clienti, partner ed enti terzi potranno effettuare verifiche, collaudi e test sui ...
