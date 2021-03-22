Neurotechnology and TCS Selected by UIDAI to Provide Biometric De - duplication and Authentication for India's Aadhaar ID Program (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) ... and its consortium partner and the prime bidder Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services organization, today announced that their consortium has been Selected by the Unique ... Leggi su ultimora.news
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Neurotechnology and
Neurotechnology and TCS Selected by UIDAI to Provide Biometric De - duplication and Authentication for India's Aadhaar ID ProgramTCS and Neurotechnology will deploy and maintain the new de - duplication system, which is powered by Neurotechnology's multi - modal Automatic Biometric Identification Subsystem (ABIS) and biometric ...
Neurotechnology and TCS Selected by UIDAI to Provide Biometric De - duplication and Authentication for India's Aadhaar ID ProgramTCS and Neurotechnology will deploy and maintain the new de - duplication system, which is powered by Neurotechnology's multi - modal Automatic Biometric Identification Subsystem (ABIS) and biometric ...
Rapporto sulle dimensioni del mercato Dispositivi di gestione del dolore, analisi della crescita, tendenze e previsioni 2021-2024 Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv
Neurotechnology and TCS Selected by UIDAI to Provide Biometric De-duplication and Authentication for India’s Aadhaar ID ProgramThe consortium of the two companies will provide duplicate checking and authentication based on fingerprint, face and iris biometrics used for the ...
Neurotechnology andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Neurotechnology and