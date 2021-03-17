Recovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021THE CREW 2 STAGIONE 2 EPISODIO 1: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO THE AGENCYDragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds in arrivo su ...HAVEN: NUOVO STUDIO DI SVILUPPO A LAVORO SU UNA NUOVA IP PLAYSTATIONSony presenta il nuovo obiettivo FE 50 mm F1.2 G Master per il ...Red Dead Online: Pass Fuorilegge 5 ora disponibileSuccesso di vendite per Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Zoomlion' s 2000-ton Crawler Crane Breaks Record as Largest Tonnage Crane Exported from China to Global Markets

CHANGSHA, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & ...

CHANGSHA, China, March 17, 2021

On March 5, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") (1157.HK) successfully signed an order with Turkey's Largest local Crane equipment leasing company to import the ZCC32000W, a 2000-ton Crawler Crane, setting a new Record for the Largest Tonnage Crane to be manufactured in China. The sign-off of the order marks Zoomlion's entrance into the international high-end market for super large-Tonnage Cranes. Valued at over 100 million yuan ($US 15.3 million), the ...
