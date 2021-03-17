Zoomlion's 2000-ton Crawler Crane Breaks Record as Largest Tonnage Crane Exported from China to Global Markets (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) CHANGSHA, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On March 5, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") (1157.HK) successfully signed an order with Turkey's Largest local Crane equipment leasing company to import the ZCC32000W, a 2000-ton Crawler Crane, setting a new Record for the Largest Tonnage Crane to be manufactured in China. The sign-off of the order marks Zoomlion's entrance into the international high-end market for super large-Tonnage Cranes. Valued at over 100 million yuan ($US 15.3 million), the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
