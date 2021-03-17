NexChange Group and Marita Group Co-Host Africa Blockchain Week Virtual Summit to Showcase Continent's Technological Leapfrog (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The inaugural Africa Blockchain Week will launch from June 28th to July 1st 2021. NexChange Group, a Blockchain ecosystem and venture builder and Marita Group, an African conglomerate will combine forces to co-Host this Virtual Summit. The event will feature key industry players and decision-makers contributing to regulation, application, investment and education across many African countries. Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange Group: "Africa is the next big move for Blockchain. We see not just opportunities in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
