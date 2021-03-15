Photomyne Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) TEL, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/AI technology development startup companyLtd., specializing in apps for family nostalgia and memory preservation, has completed itson the Tel's decision to pursue the IPO now comes after the company has reached numerous successful milestones. Within six years of its foundation,has seen substantial growth in terms of both its user base and app suite: Over 20 million people worldwide have downloaded an app by, and have converted over 230 million photographs, photo slides, and film negatives into digital photos. "Following such substantial growth in the past year and ...