MotoGP | Miller | Lorenzo? No need to write rubbish on social media

Jack Miller is probably the man of the moment , for many reasons. Before today, it was for having ...

MotoGP, Miller: "Lorenzo? No need to write rubbish on social media" (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Jack Miller is probably the man of the moment , for many reasons. Before today, it was for having exchanged words with Jorge Lorenzo on Instagram , something Jack couldn't avoid talking about 'I just stated my opinion. At the end of the day - he explain s - it's no use to ...
MotoGP, Mir: "The 2022 engine? I couldn't pass the Ducatis"

Translated by Heather Watson MotoGP, Miller: 'Lorenzo? No need to write rubbish on social media'

MotoGP, Miller: "Lorenzo? No need to write rubbish on social media"

Lastly, Miller talks about adapting to the factory team, and Pol Espargaró. 'During testing, I had ... ' Translated by Heather Watson MotoGP, Jorge Lorenzo: 'Social media debate? I like it'
Petrucci: "Inizio a guidare la KTM come voglio"

Il pilota di Terni sta facendo una costante progressione in sella alla RC16: in classifica è ancora distante dai migliori, ma ieri è sceso per la prima volta sotto all'1'55' ed ha ridotto a quattro de ...

MotoGp, Valentino Rossi: “Oggi mi sono sentito come un vero pilota!”

MotoGP, seconda serie di test in Qatar. Valentino Rossi: "Sono migliorato molto, ma mi manca ancora qualche decimo".
