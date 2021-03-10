La regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter Neumair

Casio to Release All-New Titanium Alloy G-SHOCK

Exterior Finish Enhances Material Beauty A Special Watch with Multicolor Ion-Plated Bezel and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Casio to Release All-New Titanium Alloy G-SHOCK (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Exterior Finish Enhances Material Beauty A Special Watch with Multicolor Ion-Plated Bezel and Band TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the GMW-B5000TR, a new addition to the square full metal 5000 series of SHOCK-resistant watches made with a new Titanium Alloy developed specifically for G-SHOCK. The external components of the GMW-B5000TR employ a new Titanium Alloy in the TranTixxii™ designing Titanium brand. True to Casio's unflinching pursuit of advanced materials for G-SHOCK, the new Titanium Alloy was developed with Nippon Steel Corporation over a six-year period of R&D. This special ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release

Casio to Release New MT - G Blue Phoenix - Inspired Beauty

Casio is dedicated to the pursuit of innovative expressivity in its G - SHOCK watches, exploiting CMF design integrating color, material, and finish. G - SHOCK watches with metal construction have ...

My Zone presenta: Audri

... un Virus Access Ti, la mitica Roland TR 909, una Din Sync 303, una Casio RZ1 pimpata da Filippo ... Quale è stato l'EP più problematico e quello che ti ha reso più orgoglioso? La release di cui sono più ...
Dimensioni del mercato Proiettori digitali per l’istruzione, panoramica, opportunità con crescita strategica e analisi e previsioni dei principali attori chiave fino al 2026  DFO - digital financial officer

Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty

Featuring Rainbow Ion Plating on the Bezel and Case    TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a special new ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Casio Release Casio Release Titanium Alloy SHOCK