Casio to Release All-New Titanium Alloy G-SHOCK (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Exterior Finish Enhances Material Beauty A Special Watch with Multicolor Ion-Plated Bezel and Band TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the GMW-B5000TR, a new addition to the square full metal 5000 series of SHOCK-resistant watches made with a new Titanium Alloy developed specifically for G-SHOCK. The external components of the GMW-B5000TR employ a new Titanium Alloy in the TranTixxii™ designing Titanium brand. True to Casio's unflinching pursuit of advanced materials for G-SHOCK, the new Titanium Alloy was developed with Nippon Steel Corporation over a six-year period of R&D. This special ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the GMW-B5000TR, a new addition to the square full metal 5000 series of SHOCK-resistant watches made with a new Titanium Alloy developed specifically for G-SHOCK. The external components of the GMW-B5000TR employ a new Titanium Alloy in the TranTixxii™ designing Titanium brand. True to Casio's unflinching pursuit of advanced materials for G-SHOCK, the new Titanium Alloy was developed with Nippon Steel Corporation over a six-year period of R&D. This special ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release
Casio to Release New MT - G Blue Phoenix - Inspired BeautyCasio is dedicated to the pursuit of innovative expressivity in its G - SHOCK watches, exploiting CMF design integrating color, material, and finish. G - SHOCK watches with metal construction have ...
My Zone presenta: Audri... un Virus Access Ti, la mitica Roland TR 909, una Din Sync 303, una Casio RZ1 pimpata da Filippo ... Quale è stato l'EP più problematico e quello che ti ha reso più orgoglioso? La release di cui sono più ...
Dimensioni del mercato Proiettori digitali per l’istruzione, panoramica, opportunità con crescita strategica e analisi e previsioni dei principali attori chiave fino al 2026 DFO - digital financial officer
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired BeautyFeaturing Rainbow Ion Plating on the Bezel and Case TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a special new ...
Casio ReleaseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release