EverFocus Invites to Join Embedded World 2021 Digital Event on March 1-5 | 2021

EverFocus Electronics Corporation (TWSE: 5484), a leading integrated mobile security solution-based provider, is excited to showcase their latest technologies at Embedded World 2021 Digital during March 1-5, 2021. Through the virtual demonstration and video conference discussion, EverFocus would like to get together with their value partners and customers to experience their versatile Edge AI Solutions developed for diverse vertical markets such as intelligent transportation, smart building and smart campus..etc. Firstly, register for FREE using the voucher code: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
