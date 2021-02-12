Draghi's cabinet (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 12 - Incoming Premier Mario Draghi's new cabinet has 23 members, including eight women ministers. It also has eight non - political experts, while the rest of the cabinet is made up of figures from the wide range of parties across the political spectrum that are supporting the government. Here is ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Draghi cabinetDraghi's cabinet
ROME, FEB 12 - Incoming Premier Mario Draghi's new cabinet has 23 members, including eight women ministers. It also has eight non - political experts, while the rest of the cabinet is made up of figures from the wide range of parties ...
Draghi: Let's put rows aside, work together says Salvini
On the other hand, Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, said Friday that the right - wing group would assess the cabinet Draghi chooses and the government's programme ...
Draghi's cabinet La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno Draghi wraps up govt, presents his ministers
ROME, FEB 12 - Incoming Premier Mario Draghi told President Sergio Mattarella that he has accepted a mandate to form a new government on Friday and presented a list of ministers to the head of State.
Draghi's cabinet
ROME, FEB 12 - Incoming Premier Mario Draghi's new cabinet has 23 members, including eight women ministers. It also has eight non-political experts, while the rest of the cabinet is made up of figures ...
Draghi cabinetSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Draghi cabinet