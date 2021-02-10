Aerlytix secures partnership for roll-out of fleet monitoring solution (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Aerlytix, the aviation finance technology specialist, has announced a partnership with FlightAware, the global provider of flight information and insights, that delivers an innovative automated fleet monitoring solution – Aerlytix Alert Tracker. The Aerlytix solution was developed by the company in Dublin for the global aviation financing industry using FlightAware's AeroAPI, a query-based engine for accessing real-time, historical and predictive aviation information. By offering access to detailed flight information, the Aerlytix Alert Tracker drives sounder metrics-based decision-making. As part of its cutting-edge technology platform, which provides industry-leading analytics, the ...
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerlytix, the aviation finance technology specialist, has announced a partnership with FlightAware, the global ...
