NinjaRMM Expands Global Footprint With Support For Eight New Languages

29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Today, NinjaRMM announced new Support for Eight Languages, bringing its total ...

NinjaRMM Expands Global Footprint With Support For Eight New Languages (Di sabato 30 gennaio 2021) 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Today, NinjaRMM announced new Support for Eight Languages, bringing its total to 12 Languages Supported. Now NinjaRMM's product becomes more accessible to IT professionals ...
NinjaRMM now supports a dozen languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, and Russian
