European Datawarehouse Submits Application to FCA to be Registered as a UK Securitisation Repository
European Datawarehouse (EDW) today announced it has submitted its Application to become a Securitisation Repository in the UK Registered and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The extensive Application describes in detail the sound operational and technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions which are necessary for EDW to collect and maintain UK Securitisation records. Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European Datawarehouse stated: "Building on its proven track record as the designated Securitisation Repository of the Eurosystem, I am confident that EDW will submit a ...
FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European DataWarehouse (EDW) today announced it has been put forward by the European Commission (EC) as a solution for a European Non-Performing Loan ...
Banche: rete Ue per societa' di gestione delle sofferenze, scatto per evitare accumulo Npl -2-
(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) - Bruxelles, 16 dic - Lo sviluppo di un mercato secondario degli asset deteriorati e' una necessita' per il rilancio dell'economia sostenuto dal credito bancario: in tal ...
