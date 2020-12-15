DIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...

ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharma Form Strategic JV to Expand ADC Drugs Development and commercialization in Greater China and Singapore | Advised by MSQ Ventures

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.S.Q. Ventures (MSQ) is pleased to announce that its client, ...

ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharma Form Strategic JV to Expand ADC Drugs Development and commercialization in Greater China and Singapore, Advised by MSQ Ventures (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020)

 M.S.Q. Ventures ("MSQ") is pleased to announce that its client, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), has successfully entered into an agreement to jointly Form a new company, Overland ADCT BioPharma (CY) Limited with Overland Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated, bioPharmaceutical company backed by Hillhouse Capital.  Under the terms of the agreement, ADC Therapeutics licensed exclusive Development and commercialization rights to Lonca, ADCT-602, ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 for Greater China and Singapore to Overland ADCT BioPharma, in which Overland ...
