Time for a US-EU tech cooperation (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Today, technology policy coordination is largely ad hoc, stovepiped, and disjointed, and this leads to some inefficiencies that are rooted in an underappreciation of how intricately linked the technology futures of the world's liberal democracies are. No one country can achieve the desired capabilities across the spectrum of technology areas — quantum computing, biotechnology, AI, robotics, and wireless telecommunications foremost — on its own. Better cooperation among democratic technology leaders is needed to set the norms and standards for how technology is used. Emerging capabilities in fields like AI-enabled surveillance enable autocratic regimes in China, Russia, North Korea, Venezuela, and elsewhere to control and suppress their populations more effectively.

