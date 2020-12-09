Henlius Adalimumab Biosimilar Approved by NMPA (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the Adalimumab Biosimilar HLX03, developed and manufactured by the Company independently, has been Approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and plaque psoriasis (Ps). It is the third monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius and Approved in China, after the Company's rituximab Biosimilar HLX01, the first China-developed Biosimilar, and trastuzumab Biosimilar HLX02 (EU brand name Zercepac), the first China-developed mAb Biosimilar Approved both in China and in the EU. HLX03 is also ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the Adalimumab Biosimilar HLX03, developed and manufactured by the Company independently, has been Approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and plaque psoriasis (Ps). It is the third monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius and Approved in China, after the Company's rituximab Biosimilar HLX01, the first China-developed Biosimilar, and trastuzumab Biosimilar HLX02 (EU brand name Zercepac), the first China-developed mAb Biosimilar Approved both in China and in the EU. HLX03 is also ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Henlius AdalimumabSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Henlius Adalimumab