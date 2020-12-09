Elisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serieLa Warner distribuirà i suoi film in streaming e nei cinema ...Meghan e Harry firmano un contratto pluriennale con NetflixDOOM Eternal Disponibile ora su Nintendo SwitchLe invenzioni tecnologiche degli anni '80, quando pensavamo di essere ...Mondo Forex PLUS500

Henlius Adalimumab Biosimilar Approved by NMPA

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Henlius Adalimumab Biosimilar Approved by NMPA (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the Adalimumab Biosimilar HLX03, developed and manufactured by the Company independently, has been Approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and plaque psoriasis (Ps). It is the third monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius and Approved in China, after the Company's rituximab Biosimilar HLX01, the first China-developed Biosimilar, and trastuzumab Biosimilar HLX02 (EU brand name Zercepac), the first China-developed mAb Biosimilar Approved both in China and in the EU. HLX03 is also ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Henlius Adalimumab
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Henlius Adalimumab Henlius Adalimumab Biosimilar Approved NMPA