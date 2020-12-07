Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) Old Bethpage, New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) ("Power REIT" or the "Trust") today announced that it acquired a 2.11 acre parcel in Crowley County, Colorado (the "Property") through a wholly owned subsidiary ("PropCo"). The Property is strategically located in a part of ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Power REITReit WP Carey compra 27 immobili da Eroski. Arlandastad affitta a Scandic albergo a Stoccolma. Tutto pronto per l'apertura dell'Amsterdam The Style Outlets di Neiver e Nuveen. M7 acquista asset industriali in Portogallo. Blackbrook compra logistica a Glasgow BeBeez
Power REITSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Power REIT