Covid-19, Ambrogino d'oro a Ferragni-FedezeFootball PES 2021 LITE, DISPONIBILE GRATIS DA OGGITrading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...

Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction

Old Bethpage, New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (Power REIT ...

zazoom
Commenta
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) Old Bethpage, New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) ("Power REIT" or the "Trust") today announced that it acquired a 2.11 acre parcel in Crowley County, Colorado (the "Property") through a wholly owned subsidiary ("PropCo"). The Property is strategically located in a part of ...
Leggi su padovanews
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Power REIT
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Power REIT Power REIT Acquires Property Greenhouse