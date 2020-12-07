Covid-19, Ambrogino d'oro a Ferragni-FedezeFootball PES 2021 LITE, DISPONIBILE GRATIS DA OGGITrading NFP News - etoro non agricola strategia di trading del libro ...La prima cartolina di Natale all'asta per 25mila dollariElezioni Romania: centrodestra verso riconfermaCapelli caduti? questo cappello fa al caso vostroCovid-19, Zone gialle, riaperti 72.000 eserciziRoma, verifiche su maxi-rissa al PincioPapa Francesco : abbandonare mondanità e ricchezzeCORONAVIRUS, DA DOMENICA 6 AL 19 DICEMBRE BASTANO UN SMS O UNA ...

ISIS attacks in Europe | analysis and mapping

I analyzed and classified all the ISIS massacres in Western Europe between 2015 and 2020, identifying ...

zazoom
Commenta
ISIS attacks in Europe: analysis and mapping (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) I analyzed and classified all the ISIS massacres in Western Europe between 2015 and 2020, identifying three categories of attacks. To the first category belong the attacks organized by the central command of the Islamic State. In the second category, instead, fall the attacks of the “autonomous cells”, i.e. groups of friends or relatives (cells) who kill in the name of ISIS, but without contact with the organization (autonomous). To the third category, finally, belong the attacks of lone wolves, which I have further divided into trained lone wolves and untrained lone wolves. This classification places the attacks in decreasing order of lethality. With very few exceptions, the first type attacks are more devastating than the second ...
Leggi su leurispes

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ISIS attacks

Man arrested on terror charges near Cosenza
CATANZARO, 27 NOV - An Italian man resident in the province of Cosenza was arrested Friday on suspicion of self-training and activities with terrorist ends, including international ones, judicial sour ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ISIS attacks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ISIS attacks ISIS attacks Europe analysis mapping